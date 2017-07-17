Sports

July 17, 2017 9:38 AM

NY's Lake Placid to host 2021 Bobsled and Skeleton Worlds

The Associated Press
LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

Lake Placid, New York, has been selected to host the Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships in 2021 at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

The Adirondack Mountains village, which is usually on the World Cup schedule, last hosted the bobsled and skeleton worlds in 2012. Lake Placid was chosen over St. Moritz, Switzerland, which has hosted worlds in at least one of the two sports 22 times.

New York's Olympic village also has been awarded the 2019 International Children's Games, which are for budding athletes, ages 12 to 15. Those games began in 1968 and are sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the events Sunday.

