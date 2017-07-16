Federer wins record 8th Wimbledon men's singles championship

A quick look at Wimbledon:
SUNDAY'S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles final: No. 3 Roger Federer beat No. 7 Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 for his record eighth Wimbledon championship and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall.
Mixed doubles final: No. 1 Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray beat Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero — Number of sets dropped by Federer during the tournament, the first man to win Wimbledon without losing a set since Bjorn Borg in 1976.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The goal is definitely to be here again next year to try and defend." — Federer, 35, the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open era, which began in 1968.
