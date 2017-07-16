Roma new Turkish midfielder Cengiz Under, center, arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Friday, July 14, 2017.
July 16, 2017 10:41 AM

Biglia transfers from Lazio to big-spending AC Milan

The Associated Press
ROME

Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia has transferred from Lazio to AC Milan, adding to the Rossoneri's freewheeling spending spree.

Milan said Sunday that Biglia signed a contract through 2020.

While details were not announced, Milan reportedly is paying a 17 million euro ($20 million) transfer fee plus an eventual 3 million euros ($3.5 million) more in potential bonuses.

Milan is also concluding a big deal for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, having already signed Andre Silva from Porto, Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) and Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal).

Also Sunday, Roma announced the signing of 20-year-old Turkey midfielder Cengiz Under from Istanbul Basaksehir FK for 13.4 million euros ($15 million), with 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) more in bonuses.

Under signed with Roma through 2022.

