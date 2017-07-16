Johnson waiting for his No. 1 form to return

FILE - In this Friday, July 15, 2016, file photo, Dustin Johnson of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the 18th green after completing his second round of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. First-timers have won the last seven majors. The British Open starts July 20, 2017, and Royal Birkdale has a history or rewarding players who already have won majors. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo