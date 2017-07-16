Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017.
July 16, 2017 6:16 AM

The Latest: Cilic serves 1st to Federer in Wimbledon final

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:09 p.m.

Marin Cilic has started the Wimbledon final by serving first to Roger Federer.

___

2 p.m.

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic are on court for their warmups before the men's final at Wimbledon.

___

1 p.m.

Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club will face Marin Cilic on Centre Court for the Wimbledon title.

Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012. But he won the Australian Open this year for his 18th Grand Slam title.

Federer is 6-1 against Cilic, but the big-serving Croat beat Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014 on his way to his only major title.

