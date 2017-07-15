Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig 66) is congratulated by Brandon McCarthy after Puig hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Miami.
Sports

July 15, 2017 9:13 PM

Puig confronts Marlins pitcher after nearly being hit

The Associated Press
MIAMI

An angry Yasiel Puig took several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch from Jose Urena in the second inning of Saturday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder hit two home runs in their win over Miami on Friday, including a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Urena's first pitch to Puig was a 96 mph fastball that just missed the slugger's left thigh. Puig shouted at Urena and took several steps as some players and both managers ran onto the field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped in front of Puig, and after some yelling the confrontation quickly ended. Puig then flied out.

Benches cleared and there were three ejections when the teams met in Los Angeles in May.

