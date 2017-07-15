Sports

July 15, 2017 3:12 PM

Songbird cruises to victory in G1 Delaware Handicap

The Associated Press
STANTON, Del.

Songbird turned back a determined challenge from Martini Glass through the stretch to win the Grade 1 Delaware Handicap by a length Saturday.

The 1-9 favorite covered 10 furlongs in 2:03.96 to earn her 13th win in 14 career races and raise her career earnings past $4.5 million.

With regular rider Mike Smith aboard, Songbird went right to the front at start of 1 1/4-mile fixture and set moderate fractions but never was able to shake Martini Glass and jockey Jose Ferrer.

After Martini Glass ranged to the outside, Smith was forced to go a stiff left-hand stick through the final furlong.

Line of Best Fit finished third, two lengths behind Martini Glass.

Songbird owner Rick Porter, who's battling cancer, was among those in attendance at Delaware Park.

Songbird paid $2.10 across the board.

