Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his second shot at the 5th hole during day three of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Dundonald Links, Troon, Scotland, Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his second shot at the 5th hole during day three of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Dundonald Links, Troon, Scotland, Saturday, July 15, 2017. PA via AP Mark Runnacles
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his second shot at the 5th hole during day three of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Dundonald Links, Troon, Scotland, Saturday, July 15, 2017. PA via AP Mark Runnacles

Sports

July 15, 2017 9:07 AM

Poulter belies brutal conditions, shares Scottish Open lead

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
IRVINE, Scotland

Ian Poulter moved in sight of his first title in 4 1/2 years by belying sideways rain and strong winds to shoot a 1-under 71 at the Scottish Open, giving him a three-way share of the third-round lead on Saturday.

In the toughest weather conditions of the week on Scotland's west coast, clubs slipped from players' hands, hardy fans' umbrellas were blown inside out, and puddles formed on fairways.

Poulter managed to control his swing, ball, and temperament in what he described as a "brutally tough" back nine, during which he was delighted to make only one bogey.

He was tied on 9 under par overall with playing partner and fellow Englishman Callum Shinkwin, who produced another brilliant round of 68, and Australian player Andrew Dodt (69).

The last of Poulter's 14 worldwide victories was the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in November 2012.

Padraig Harrington started in a share of the lead but shot a 79 to drop to a tie for 23rd.

Rickie Fowler struggled to read his putts and shot 74, giving him four shots to make up as he looks to add to his 2015 title.

It proved to be a good links test for players ahead of the British Open, which starts at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament 2:03

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

View More Video