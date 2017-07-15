Competitors start the men's open water 5km final of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2017 in Balatonfured, 124 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Sports

July 15, 2017 3:14 AM

Olivier claims 1st gold medal at aquatics worlds

The Associated Press
BALATONFURED, Hungary

Marc-Antoine Olivier of France claimed the first gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday by winning the men's 5-kilometer open water race.

Olivier, who won bronze in the 10K at the 2016 Olympics, finished the course in 54 minutes, 31.40 seconds, edging Italy's Mario Sanzullo by 0.70 seconds.

Timothy Shuttleworth of Britain was 10.70 seconds behind Olivier for bronze.

The women's 10K race takes place Sunday, with the men's 10K on Tuesday.

Diving and synchronized swimming finals are later Saturday in Budapest.

  Comments  

