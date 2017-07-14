US Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer turns pro with Top Rank

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, United States' Mikaela Joslin Mayer, left, fights Micronesia's Jennifer Chieng during a women's lightweight 60-kg preliminary boxing match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. U.S. Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer announced her decision to pursue a professional career Friday, July 14, 2017 signing with promoter Top Rank. Her debut bout will occur in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo