FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, United States' Mikaela Joslin Mayer, left, fights Micronesia's Jennifer Chieng during a women's lightweight 60-kg preliminary boxing match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. U.S. Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer announced her decision to pursue a professional career Friday, July 14, 2017 signing with promoter Top Rank. Her debut bout will occur in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 5.
Sports

July 14, 2017 5:52 PM

US Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer turns pro with Top Rank

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES

U.S. Olympic boxer Mikaela Mayer is turning pro.

Mayer confirmed her decision Friday when promoter Top Rank announced her debut bout, which will occur in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 5.

The LA-area native finished one victory shy of a medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, losing a tight decision in the quarterfinals. She won national championships in 2015 and 2016 after finishing one win shy of making the 2012 U.S. team for the Olympic debut of women's boxing.

She plans to continue training Al Mitchell, the veteran amateur boxing coach and Olympic coach.

Mayer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields were the only two American women in Rio.

Shields turned pro in November. She will fight Germany's Nikki Adler for the WBC super middleweight title next month.

