Red Sox cut losses, designate Sandoval for assignment

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2014, file photo, then-Boston Red Sox free agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval, nicknamed Kung Fu Panda, converses with a person dressed as a panda bear wearing a Red Sox jersey, overlooking a tarp-covered Fenway Park field in Boston. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Red Sox announced that Sandoval had been designated for assignment after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo