Fox wanted to play more, but his ankle wouldn’t allow that to happen

For Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, another potential summer league match up of highly-touted rookies did not materialize.

This time it was Fox’s ankle that prevented a contest of rookie guards against Dennis Smith Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

Fox played just 7 1/2 minutes in the Kings’ 83-76 loss. The Kings, who now can’t win the summer league title, will play their last game in the tournament Friday against Phoenix.

Fox did not score and had three assists. Smith scored 25 points.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball missed Monday’s game against the Kings with a groin injury – the same game in which Fox initially hurt his ankle. Fox sat out Wednesday’s win over Milwaukee.

“You’re talking about a guy who wants to play every time he can get on the floor and he wanted to play tonight so we let him go,” said Kings summer league coach Jason March. “I took him out and he took his shoe off and was trying to do something with his shoe and said he was ready to go. He went back and said he didn’t feel right and I said, ‘You’re done.’ ”

It’s unlikely Fox will play Friday. The Kings know what they have in Fox’s talents and he was impressive before the injury.

“It’s nothing serious,” March said. “Just didn’t feel 100 percent. Didn’t want him to be out there and risk anything.”

Frank Mason III (ankle) and Malachi Richardson (hamstring) were also out for the Kings. Harry Giles has not played in the summer league. Buddy Hield played three games before being given the rest of summer league off.

The rest of the roster

The Kings ended Thursday with only three of their eight regular-season roster players playing.

Justin Jackson scored 25 points, but the Kings’ two second-year players didn’t have similar success. Skal Labisierre had just four points while shooting 1 of 7. Georgios Papagiannis scored six points.

Don’t be surprised if they don’t play much Friday. That game will be their third in three nights.