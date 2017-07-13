Sports

July 13, 2017 8:48 AM

Another Brazilian soccer fan killed in violence after match

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

A fan of Brazilian club Palmeiras has died of stab wounds after a fight with Corinthians supporters following a match between the two Sao Paulo teams.

It's the second violent death of a Brazilian football fan in less than a week.

The dead man was identified by Sao Paulo hospital officials as Leandro de Paula. He died early Thursday, shortly after Corinthians had defeated Palmeiras 2-0.

Police said the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen, and that two Corinthians supporters had been detained.

A fan of Rio de Janeiro club Vasco de Gama died of gunshot wounds last weekend following a match against city rival Flamengo.

