Heisman winner Jackson headlines start of ACC media days

In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, ACC Commissioner John Swofford answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it’s fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville. The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, July 13, 2017 beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford. Bob Leverone, File AP Photo