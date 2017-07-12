In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, ACC Commissioner John Swofford answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it’s fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville. The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, July 13, 2017 beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, ACC Commissioner John Swofford answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it’s fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville. The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, July 13, 2017 beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford. Bob Leverone, File AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, ACC Commissioner John Swofford answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it’s fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville. The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, July 13, 2017 beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford. Bob Leverone, File AP Photo

Sports

July 12, 2017 11:22 PM

Heisman winner Jackson headlines start of ACC media days

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Atlantic Coast Conference won big in football in 2016. So it's fitting the league starts its annual preseason media days by featuring reigning national champion Clemson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville.

The league opens its two-day event in Charlotte on Thursday morning, beginning with a state-of-the-league forum from Commissioner John Swofford.

Coaches and players from the league's seven Atlantic Division teams will be in attendance for Thursday's interview sessions, with Dabo Swinney's Tigers coming off the league's second title in four seasons but facing significant losses that include star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jackson is trying to become only the second repeat Heisman winner, joining Ohio State's Archie Griffin.

The day will also feature national-title contender Florida State. Coach Jimbo Fisher, quarterback Deondre Francois and defensive back Derwin James are scheduled to attend.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament 2:03

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

View More Video