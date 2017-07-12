Penguins star Jake Guentzel to bring Stanley Cup to Woodbury

The Stanley Cup is coming to the Twin Cities area this week.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel will be escorting hockey's hallowed trophy on its annual summer tour. He'll pose for pictures for the public with the Cup in his hometown, Woodbury. The event is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the HealthEast Sports Center, the athletic complex where Guentzel skated as a youth.
The 22-year-old Guentzel was a breakout star for the champion Penguins, with 16 goals and 17 assists in 40 regular-season games as a rookie. Then he tallied 13 goals in the playoffs, the most in the NHL. Guentzel played in college at Nebraska-Omaha before signing with the Penguins. His father, Mike, is an assistant coach for Minnesota.
