Team of Serrano-Plant on fire at McHenry Bowl’s Firecracker Doubles

Julia Serrano and Steve Plant teamed up to win the Junior/Senior Firecracker Doubles at McHenry Bowl with a score of 1,665. A youth bowler, Serrano rolled an 861 series, while Plant added an 804.
In second at a 1,608 was the team of Joseph Alcaraz (youth) and Earl Purcell (adult). Alcaraz bowled an 851 and Purcell a 757. Youth Jimmy Brown (769) and teammate James Brodie (831) took third with an even 1,600 score.
Winning youth bowlers will receive scholarship money.
Central Valley Seniors Tourney: This Saturday, the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club (CVSBC) visits Yosemite Lanes for its monthly tournament.
This month’s event will be in the doubles format with teams being any combination of men and women.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. and is open until 12:30 p.m. Tournament scoring starts at 1. The club requires men to be age 55 or older and women age 50 and older.
Entry fee is $40 per person.
If you are not a member, you may join at registration for $20. If you don’t want to join, guest fees are an additional $10, but bowlers must join if they cash in the event. To sign up or for more information, call Dave Brown at (209) 549-2510 or Sheri Cole at (209) 578-6670.
New format for Scratch 6 Gamer: On Sunday, the Scratch 6 Gamer at Yosemite will try a new format: a doubles competition. Check in starts at 11 a.m. and the first tournament ball will roll at noon. The “Kegel Middle of the Road” will be the pattern on the lanes.
No Taps on tap Friday: This Friday, two local events are on the bowling calendar. In the morning, the Ladies Luncheon No Tap Tournament will run at Yosemite starting at 9:30 a.m. Check in and a finger food potluck begin at 9. In the afternoon, the action moves to McHenry for the Senior No Tap Tournament starting at 1. There is a potluck at noon with check in to follow at 12:30.
Board applications due Monday: Next Monday is the deadline to turn in your application for serving on the local bowling association board. The annual meeting is set for Sunday, July 23, starting at 10 a.m. at Yosemite.
There are openings for president, vice president and seven directors. Forms can be found at the bowling center desks.
Look at the leaderboards: Scratch bowler Chris Alvarez of Antelope is leading the Main Prize list, the Men’s Scratch Prize list and Men’s High Game list with his score of 1,329 scratch in the 68th annual Peach Classic at McHenry. His series included the high game of 300. Alvarez listed his average at 250. Leading the Ladies Scratch Series and Game lists is Tona Thompson from Corning. She rolled a 1,184 scratch set with a 274 game. She is in second on the Main Prize List with a 1,274. Local Lanndyn Carnate in sitting in third on the Main list with a 1,260, in second for Men’s Game with a 299 and second on the Men’s Scratch with his 1,260 total. The tournament has only three weekends of competition left for this year’s run. Squads are Saturday and Sunday at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5. First place is guaranteed at $2,500, and the total prize fund has a $25,000 guarantee. The tournament has a Main prize list that is handicapped, a Men’s and a Women’s Scratch Series prize list, a Men’s and a Women’s High Game prize list and a 10 game handicap list for bowlers that participate more than once. Call (209) 571-2695 for information or reservations.
Benefit Bowl picks worthy cause: The local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will be the recipient of the funds raised at the McHenry’s 17th annual Benefit Bowl. Benefit Bowl is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, with lunch starting at noon and bowling at 1. The party will include bowling, shoe rental, T shirt, BBQ lunch, raffles and a silent auction. Call Stacey at (209) 571-2695 for more information or to donate an auction item.
Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles: The third annual McHenry Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles No Tap Tournament is set for Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. The tournament has three divisions – Men, Women and Mixed – and is open to McHenry winter and summer league bowlers. Bowlers can bowl as many times as they wish, but they may only place once with the same partner. Call (209) 571-2695 for more information.
McHenry Bowl
Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Bill Briscoe 276, Edison Tierra 912, Barbara Fuller 247/809.
Summer Madness: Joseph Fried 245, Kelly MacPherson 608, Anthony Buster 608, Raquel Shaw 210/558.
Town N Country: Ron Halliday 246, Rick Simi 246/623, Diane Bingham 170, Sheila Puscizna 476.
Wednesday Vets: Bob Neuerburg 259, Jim Coverick 652, Ieko Click 178/500.
Daytime Gamblers: Dan Erreca 257, Rick Lazaro 686, Linda Faughn 213/560.
Just Friends: Freddy Irvin 258/708, Alma Overweg 184/540.
Wed. Mixed 4s: Kyle Courtroul 279, Jim Bolme 747, Cindy James 226/621.
Summer Fest: Jake Echols 244, Greg Trent 613, Kathy Al Chammani 169, Angela Long 423.
Nine is Enough: Edison Tierra 300/846, Janet Spooner 234/622.
Sierra: Al Cantaloube 247, Blake Fowzer 247/652, Debbie Fortino 196/521.
Jello Shot League: Joseph Fried 216/594, Jackie Fried 184/539.
Friday Vets: Al Alesna 279/724, Marlene Miller 189, Carol Riggs 505.
Friday Mixed 4s: Chris Hackett 256, John Sihler 688, Debbie Parrish 221/575.
Jr/Adult: Terry Daniels 247/471, Sheila Anderson 157.
Senior Leagues
Friendly Villagers: John Heaton 214, Chuck Hernandez 579, Margaret Dodd 192, Donna Rivers 458.
Captain N Crew: George Vieths 212, Leonard DosSantos 556, Lita Selover 176/441, Ruth Johnson 441.
Youth Leagues
Thurs Trios: Jimmy Brown 160, Laura Fernandez 154.
Sat Bumpers: Makenna Howard 59.
Sat Super Bumpers: TJ Teague 104, Harper Teague 65.
Sat Comics: Ethan Yang 165/272, Savanna Howard 98.
Prime Rollers: Leah Cobleigh 116.
Jr Adult: Erik Kellogg 166, Michael Daniels 154, Vivian Serrano 156, Katie Arnold 85.
Yosemite Lanes
Daytime Leagues
Veterans: Bob Neuerburg 244/629, Kathy Ereso 184, Joyce Lewis 179/468.
Summer Belles: Lydia Sparks 181, Julia Frost 175/508.
After Lunch Bunch: Cliff Marceau 279/721, Pat Kirschman 214/529.
Staikoff: Steve Curry 278/697.
Nighttime Leagues
Black Oak 4s: Jim Taliaferro 249, Michael Haro 245/658, Bonnie Garber 245/693.
PBA Singles: Don Mathey 237, Will Garber 222/622, Bre Sandoval 190/499.
King & Queen: Norm Wiggins 268/690, Michelle Brasher 205/521.
CSA League: Dwayne Hunter 235/660, Olga Ruezga 161, Shirley Kositchek 157/425.
SF Giants: Paul Blumberg 287, Steve Curry 279/735.
Road Runners: Eric Hawkins 212/360, Stacy Dent 134/244.
Thursday Jr/Adult: Rudy Marquez 257, Dwayne Hunter 218/625, Maggie Equia 182/503.
Sunday Jr/Adult: Michael Hair 183/504, Natalie Hunter 254/697.
Youth Leagues
PBA Singles: Carter Christensen 173/416, Jacob Gaddam 144/416, Vikki Walker 167/400.
Thursday Jr/Adult: Jacob Gaddam 246/646, Koryn Marquez 180/494
Sunday Jr/Adult: Josh Gaddam 249/691, Ariel Ereso 144/391.
