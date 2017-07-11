What did the Modesto Nuts players have to say after facing Madison Bumgarner?

Breathe, San Francisco Giants, your ace looks like an ace again.
After back-to-back rocky outings, Madison Bumgarner was brilliant in his final rehabilitation start Monday against the Modesto Nuts.
Making his second start in San Jose, the Giants’ Single-A affiliate, Bumgarner allowed one unearned run over six innings. He struck out eight with a fastball that reached into the 90s on occasion.
Madison takes the field. pic.twitter.com/nJSSfRC07B— Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 11, 2017
“Today was a little bit like the last game of spring, where you lock it in and try to make pitches,” Bumgarner told The San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion after the game. “Didn’t miss many spots today. My main goal was to get my strength back. Today was a little more like a game situation.”
The Nuts escaped with the 4-2 victory, scratching out two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Joey Curletta homered twice for the Nuts, but the final score was of little consequence to Giants fans.
Bumgarner was almost unhittable three months after suffering a severe left shoulder injury while dirt biking in Colorado.
Operative phrase: Almost unhittable.
Modesto Nuts left fielder Willie Argo savored a pair of at-bats he won’t soon forget.
Bumgarner allowed two hits, including an opposite field single to Argo in the third inning. The hit made its rounds on social media. The University of Illinois, Argo’s alma mater, tweeted a video of the at-bat.
.@WillieArgo42 vs. Madison Bumgarner last night...— Illini Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) July 11, 2017
@TophWolfe pic.twitter.com/JiKTwzAz8S
Argo stole second base and eventually scored the Nuts’ only run against the 6-foot-5 former World Series MVP on an error.
Argo later retweeted the video of his hit with a note, a caveat to his career moment: “Hope nobody gets their hands on the other at bat.”
Hope nobody gets their hands on the other at bat... https://t.co/qZQ1335tfT— Willie Argo (@WillieArgo42) July 11, 2017
In the fifth inning, Argo struck out swinging, merely a footnote on a night that belonged to the lynchpin in the Giants’ three World Series titles.
Gianfranco Wawoe – the game’s “beer batter” – also singled for Modesto, who, at 52-37, own the best record in the California League. If the all-star second baseman had struck out in that at-bat, fans would have received half-price beer.
“I tried hard,” Bumgarner said.
First Q for Bumgarner after SJ rehab start: Disappointed you didn't K the Beer Batter?— Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) July 11, 2017
"Yes. I am very sorry. Both times I tried very hard."
Bumgarner is set to return to the mound for the big club Saturday in San Diego for the second of a three-game set against the Padres. First pitch is 5:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.
His journey back to the big leagues has been anything but smooth since crashing a dirt bike on April 20. The accident left him with a separated shoulder and injured ribs.
Bumgarner began his rehabilitation in Sacramento with the River Cats, the club’s Triple-A affiliate. He gave up four runs on seven hits and didn’t make it out of the fourth inning.
He wasn’t much better in his first start in San Jose, either. Bumgarner gave up four home runs in a 14-1 loss to Rancho Cucamonga last week.
“I put myself in this spot,” Bumgarner told The Chronicle. “I wish I didn’t, and I’m trying to make the best of it.”
On Monday, he alleviated concern with a devastating array of pitches.
Wrote Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News: “The capacity crowd forgave getting half-priced suds and poured out nothing but appreciation for the 2014 World Series MVP, who unleashed his cutter and changeup on Modesto Nuts hitters who weren’t prepared for that kind of movement.”
Bumgarner after a final rehab step: "I'm ready to help contribute, like I should've been doing this whole time."https://t.co/0wjLTMkgom— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 11, 2017
Bumgarner looks forward to Saturday’s start.
The Giants’ season might be a lost cause, but with the big left-hander back in the fold, the second half begins with promise and intrigue.
Bumgarner is still searching for his win of the season. He was 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts before the crash in Colorado.
“I’m ready to help contribute,” Bumgarner told the Mercury News, “like I should’ve been doing this whole time.
“Doesn’t matter whether we were winning every game or we lost every game,” he later added. “It’s not going to change the fact that I want to be out there.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments