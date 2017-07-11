Dark clouds above the All England Club on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
July 11, 2017 4:24 AM

Play starts on Centre Court at Wimbledon with roof closed

The Associated Press
LONDON

Play has started on Centre Court at Wimbledon with the roof closed.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was playing Adrian Mannarino in a match suspended from Monday.

The four women's quarterfinal matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.

On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova will meet CoCo Vandeweghe.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

