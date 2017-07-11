Play starts on Centre Court at Wimbledon with roof closed

Play has started on Centre Court at Wimbledon with the roof closed.
Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was playing Adrian Mannarino in a match suspended from Monday.
The four women's quarterfinal matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.
On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova will meet CoCo Vandeweghe.
Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.
