July 09, 2017 5:11 PM

Griner, Taurasi led Mercury to 81-69 win over Liberty

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Brittney Griner had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 81-69 on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers for the Mercury (10-6), who have won three straight.

Sugar Rodgers hit a 3-pointer and then a jumper to give New York (8-8) a 5-4 lead one minute in, but Griner answered with a basket that gave Phoenix the lead for good 12 seconds later. She scored six points during a 12-4 run that made it 34-23 early in the second quarter and the Liberty trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Tina Charles had 29 points for New York and Rodgers added 14 points. Charles made 11 of 21 shots from the field but the rest of the Liberty players hit just 17 of 58 (29.3 percent).

It was the last of a four-game, 12-day road trip for the Liberty, who have lost four of five.

