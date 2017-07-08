Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for July 6, 2017

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BACKYARD ACADEMY TRYOUTS Backyard Sports Academy will hold tryouts for its 9U and 11U teams for the 2017 season. Must call for an evaluation, date and time to try out. Players cannot be 10 or 12 before May 1, 2017. Call 209-669-8921 or visit backyardsportsacademy.com.
TRAVEL BASEBALL TRYOUTS NorCal Valley Baseball are looking for additional players to round out there competitive 9U, 10U and 11U teams for Summer and Fall programs. Contact Danny Ayala at 209-818-4159 or Vince Roberts at 209-765-0317 for an informal tryout at the facility located at 5277 Jerusalem Ct. in Modesto. For more information visit www.ncvalleybaseball.com or visit the team’s Facebook page.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160.
MODESTO SLAM-N-JAM Will host summer camps for boys and girls, grades K-8, at Big Valley Christian High School, 1020 Pelandale Ave. The next session is July 10-13, 9 a.m. to Noon. Cost is $110 new campers; $100 for current league players. The camp participants will recieve a T-shirt, basketball, Player Evaluation and more. For information and an application, call 209-622-0923 or visit www.modestoslamnjam.com.
YOUTH CAMP Turlock High will be running its 5th annual youth basketball camp for boys and girls, July 11-13 . The camp will be held at Turlock high school. Coaching and instruction from: Turlock coach Doug Cornfoot, Denair coach RJ Henderson and Stanislaus State assistant coach Ben Riley. Local former and current college players will assist in the camp. Camp runs at 9 a.m. to Noon all day. The camp features skill development, fundamental instruction, games, and daily contests. Cost is $70. For more information contact RJ Henderson 209-664-0646 or Doug Cornfoot 209-535-6076.
MODESTO MAGIC The Modesto Magic have opend sign-ups for its fall league starting Sept. 9 to Nov. 4. The league will be open to Boys, ages 4 to 4th grade, and Girls, ages 4 to 12th grade. Games are played on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $160, includes uniform or $130 if you already have uniform. Discounts offered for siblings, $10 off for 2nd child and $50 off for 3rd child. Early sign-up period till July 15, save $25. Deadline to register is Sept. 9, or until league is full. For more information, form or to register visit modestomagic.sportngin.com. For all other questions contact Stan Silve 209-765-5107 or email ssilva1920@aol.com.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of Modesto PAL boxing club. The winter special is $75 per month, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St., Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
EXERCISE
MAT PILATES Build core strength, improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in class that can be modified for any age, fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes. Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; or www.econnect.
GROUP EXERCISE The Healthy Aging Association offers free Young At Heart group exercise classes for 60 years and better all over Stanislaus County. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or Tai Chi. For more information call 209-525-4670 or visit www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
FOOTBALL
FLAG FOOTBALL The Central Valley Flag Football League begins it's 8-on-8 adults, 6-week Saturday Summer League season in Modesto runs through July 15. $450 for the season, includes postseason. 4 Divisions of play depending on experience and skill level. Individuals without a team are welcome. For more details call Bob at 209-578-2311 or email bholland@modbee.com.
GENERAL
SLAMMIN SUMMER SERIES Big Valley Christian will be offering camps for boys and girls ages 8 to 15. Tip-Off Basketball Camp, July 10-13, 3 to 6 p.m. at BVCHS gym, $100; and Third: Football Camp, July 17-21, 9 to 11 a.m. at BVCHS football field, $65. For more information contact David Voortman 209-571-4800 or visit www.bvcs.org.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in the Modesto area and adult softball in Modesto, Patterson, Livingston and Los Banos. Training is provided. Email csmith1733@ sbcglobal.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
SOCCER
PRO CAMP The Pro Soccer Camp is a kid friendly soccer program that teaches kids basic soccer skills such as: passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting in a fun and positive learning environment. Children are grouped according to their age and skill level. The Camp is open to boys and girls, ages 5-12. Camp days and times are July 24 - 28, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to Noon at Ripon Mistlin Sports Complex, 1201 River Rd. For more info call 209-404-8012 or visit www.ProSoccerCamp.net.
OPEN TRYOUTS The Oakdale Gunners 11U, competitive youth soccer team, will be holding open tryouts for boys born between 2007-2008. Tryouts will be every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bridle Ridge Estates Park, corner of Crane Rd. and Greger St. For more information contact Miguel Sanchez 209-480-1373 or Hector Padilla 209-764-8974.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? If interested, call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
SWIMMING
MODESTO MAVERICKS Registration is open to swimmers 5-18 years of age. Visit swimmodestomavericks.com. Fees are for the entire season: First swimmer, $165; second swimmer $150; third swimmer $135. This is a competitive team, and swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
PULSE CLUB CAMP Pulse Volleyball Club will be holding its summer clinics and camps. The next camp is the Elite Camp for grades 8-12, through July 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pre-registrations required, cost $140. All camps and clinics will be at Ripon High School, 301 N Acacia Ave. The camps and clinics will be ran by Adrienne Beltrami, head coach of Holy Names University, an NCCA Division II school. For more information contact Pulse Director at 209-495-9342 or email ueckeradrienne@hotmail.com or visit www.pulsevbc.com.
WATER POLO
MODESTO/STANISLAUS Modesto/Stanislaus Water Polo summer practices til the end of July, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Practices are open to high school and pre high school players. High school age boys, pre high school and newcomers will practice at Johansen High School and both boys and all high school age girls at Downey High School. For more information contact information contact Eric Corgiat by email corgiat1patriot@gmail.com or visit ms.aquanite.com.
