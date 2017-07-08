Sports

July 08, 2017 10:17 AM

Prosecutor won't release warrant in molestation case

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

A prosecutor in South Carolina is refusing to release the search warrant used in a molestation case against a North Carolina man charged with abusing a teen in the infield of a NASCAR track.

Assistant Solicitor Sherrie Baugh told The Fayetteville Observer that the warrant was still part of an investigation and releasing it could prevent the suspect from a fair trial or disclose techniques used in the investigation.

The warrant was for Mike Lallier's motorhome. The Fayetteville car dealer was charged with molesting a 15-year-old boy last September while staying in the infield at Darlington International Speedway.

A judge placed a gag order on the case prohibiting the public from seeing court documents, but The Fayetteville Observer successfully argued to have it overturned.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters
Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden 1:41

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning

View More Video