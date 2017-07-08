US Women's Open at Trump National may be unpredictable

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2006 file photo shows Donald Trump, center, putting his hands on a box of money while posing for a photo with the eight golfers who qualified for the final round following the third round of the LPGA ADT Championship at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Also present, from left to right, are: Mi Hyun Kim, of South Korea, Natalie Gulbis and il Mi Chung, also of South Korea. The U.S. Women's Open will be played next week at a golf course in New Jersey owned by President Trump. The USGA awarded the site in 2012 and later came under pressure from women's groups and three Democratic U.S. senators to move the event because of Trump's comments about women and minorities. It's uncertain if the president will attend the tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey. Lynne Sladky AP Photo