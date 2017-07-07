Race teams rush to get cars and equipment put away ahead of an incoming thunderstorm, at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. The Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to Saturday.
Race teams rush to get cars and equipment put away ahead of an incoming thunderstorm, at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. The Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to Saturday. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
Race teams rush to get cars and equipment put away ahead of an incoming thunderstorm, at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. The Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to Saturday. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Sports

July 07, 2017 5:10 PM

Kyle Busch earns Kentucky pole with track-record speed

By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer
SPARTA, Ky.

Kyle Busch set a track record to earn his first Kentucky Speedway pole before thunderstorms shortened NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Friday.

Busch, a two-time winner of Saturday night's 400-mile race, clocked 190.282 mph in the No. 18 Toyota for his third pole this season and 22nd of his career. Third in points, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver seeks his first Cup victory since last summer at Indianapolis.

Martin Truex Jr. will start second with Busch's JGR teammate Matt Kenseth third as Toyotas claimed four of the top five spots in the 40-car field. Jamie McMurray (189.713) starts fourth in a Chevy with JGR's Denny Hamlin (189.687) next.

The pole was the second of two Busch claimed on Friday; he also earned the top spot for the Xfinity Series race.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters
Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden 1:41

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning

View More Video