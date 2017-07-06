Former Kings forward Rudy Gay agrees to 2-year deal with Spurs

When Rudy Gay declined his player option with the Kings, it was expected he’d land with a contender.
On Thursday, he did just that.
Sources: Rudy Gay's deal with the Spurs: two-years, $17M-plus with a player option.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017
According to sources around the NBA, the 30-year-old small forward agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He joins a team that has won five NBA titles since 1999.
Gay, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors in December 2013, spent parts of four seasons with the Kings. He averaged 19.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 223 games with Sacramento. His final season as a King ended after 30 games due to a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.
Despite the season-ending injury, Gay is confident he can return to form.
“I think I can be the missing piece of any team,” he said in an April interview.
Gay, an 11-year NBA veteran, opted out of a deal with the Kings that would have paid him more than $14 million for the upcoming season.
