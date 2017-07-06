Rudy Gay, who spent four seasons with the Kings, has agreed to a two-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. League sources say the deal is worth $17 million.
Rudy Gay, who spent four seasons with the Kings, has agreed to a two-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. League sources say the deal is worth $17 million. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

July 06, 2017 6:14 PM

Former Kings forward Rudy Gay agrees to 2-year deal with Spurs

By Noel Harris

When Rudy Gay declined his player option with the Kings, it was expected he’d land with a contender.

On Thursday, he did just that.

According to sources around the NBA, the 30-year-old small forward agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He joins a team that has won five NBA titles since 1999.

Gay, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors in December 2013, spent parts of four seasons with the Kings. He averaged 19.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 223 games with Sacramento. His final season as a King ended after 30 games due to a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

Despite the season-ending injury, Gay is confident he can return to form.

“I think I can be the missing piece of any team,” he said in an April interview.

Gay, an 11-year NBA veteran, opted out of a deal with the Kings that would have paid him more than $14 million for the upcoming season.

 
