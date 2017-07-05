Sports

July 05, 2017 6:59 PM

Yunel Escobar ejected in 6th inning

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar was ejected in the sixth inning against Minnesota for arguing with home plate umpire Doug Eddings.

Escobar was angered on the first pitch of his at-bat against Ervin Santana when Eddings ruled that he went around on a checked swing. Escobar wanted Eddings to ask first base umpire Stu Scheurwater for help on the call.

Escobar later struck out on a breaking ball and immediately resumed jawing at Eddings. As soon as he was ejected, Escobar ripped off his helmet and slammed it to the dirt while manager Mike Scioscia scrambled to get in between the two men.

It was the 13th ejection of Escobar's career and the first this season.

