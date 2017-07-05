Indiana Pacers sign 2nd of 3 players acquired on draft night

The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Edmond Sumner.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
Sumner was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick and acquired in a draft-night deal. The Pacers picked up the 6-foot-6, 176-pound point guard for cash considerations.
At Xavier, Sumner averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and he could see significant action this season after a major offseason overhaul.
Indiana also drafted T.J. Leaf in the first round and Ike Anigbogu in the second round.
