Sports

July 05, 2017 5:24 PM

Indiana Pacers sign 2nd of 3 players acquired on draft night

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Pacers have signed second-round draft pick Edmond Sumner.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Sumner was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick and acquired in a draft-night deal. The Pacers picked up the 6-foot-6, 176-pound point guard for cash considerations.

At Xavier, Sumner averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and he could see significant action this season after a major offseason overhaul.

Indiana also drafted T.J. Leaf in the first round and Ike Anigbogu in the second round.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters
Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden 1:41

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning

View More Video

Sports Videos