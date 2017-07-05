Bumgarner to pitch against Modesto Nuts in San Jose. Here’s how you can go.

Before he stares down the toughest bats in the National League West, Madison Bumgarner will have to cool off the hottest team in the California League.
The San Francisco Giants ace will face the Modesto Nuts in a rehabilitation start on Monday, July 10. First pitch is 7 p.m.
The Nuts (47-36) have won seven of their last 10 games and boast the best record in the California League, three games better than Lancaster (44-39) and Rancho Cucamonga (44-39), the South’s co-leaders.
Modesto held a five-game advantage over the Stockton Ports (42-41) in the North going into Wednesday’s game against Visalia.
Bumgarner, who injured his left shoulder and several ribs in a dirt bike accident in April, began his rehabilitation stint with the San Jose Giants on Wednesday against Rancho Cucamonga.
The 2014 World Series MVP is scheduled to pitch again for the Single-A Giants in the final game of a four-game series against the Nuts.
The club is offering two-ticket general admission packages, beginning at $17. To access tickets, visit www.sjgiants.com and use the promo coach “MADBUM.”
Bumgarner was rocked in his first appearance since the accident. The 6-foot-5 left-hander gave up four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings with the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, last Friday.
He threw 41 of his 62 pitches for strikes, drawing a standing ovation from capacity crowd at Sacramento’s Raley Field, many clad in orange and black.
“I actually felt pretty good, getting closer,” Bumgarner told The Sacramento Bee. “It was a good atmosphere, pretty fun.”
