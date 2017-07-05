Sports

July 05, 2017 5:16 AM

AP Source: Porter has Nets offer sheet, Wizards can match

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

A person with knowledge of the details says Otto Porter Jr. has agreed to an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards plan to match the offer and keep Porter, the person tells The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can't be signed until Thursday.

The Vertical first reported that Porter had agreed to sign a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets. Under NBA rules, the Wizards would then have two days to match the offer since Porter is a restricted free agent.

Porter finished fourth in the voting for Most Improved Player after averaging 13.4 points and shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden 1:41

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden 2:03

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat 0:16

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat

View More Video

Sports Videos