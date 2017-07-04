Lamah scores 2 goals, FC Dallas beats DC United 4-2

Sports

Roland Lamah had two goals, Maximiliano Urruti scored for the fourth straight game and FC Dallas beat D.C. United 4-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie for first in the Western Conference.

Lamah's eight MLS goals have come in his past seven matches and Urruti's career-high 11 goals this season are the most by a FC Dallas player since Jeff Cunningham in 2009.

FC Dallas (8-3-7) scored twice in the closing minutes of the first half for a 2-1 lead. Atiba Harris headed in Victor Ulloa's corner kick in the 41st minute for his first goal of the season. Lamah tapped in a loose ball seven minutes later.

Two minutes after halftime, Urruti chased down Michael Barrios' through ball near the baseline and sent a shot from a difficult angle through the legs of Travis Worra. Lamah added another goal eight minutes later on a counter attack with Barrios.

D.C. United (5-11-3), without goalkeeper Bill Hamid, lost its fifth consecutive road game. Rookie Ian Harkes opened the scoring in the 30th minute with his first MLS goal. Deshorn Brown capped the scoring in the 57th with a breakaway shot.

