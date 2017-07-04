Rubio leaves Minnesota: 'Maybe it wasn't meant to be'

FILe - In ttis June 21, 2011, file photo, Ricky Rubio of Spain, the Minnesota Timberwolves 2009 first round draft pick, meets the media during an introductory basketball news conference in Minneapolis. After six years in Minnesota, Ricky Rubio is saying goodbye. The seemingly endless rumors finally came to fruition when he was traded to the Utah Jazz last week. Jim Mone, File AP Photo