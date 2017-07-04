Sports

July 04, 2017 8:33 AM

Jonathan Klinsmann making 'good impression' in Hertha trial

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai says Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, is making a "good impression" during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

"He'll come with us on our training camp and then a decision will be made" on whether the club offers a contract, Dardai says. "I'll consult with my colleagues and of course the final decision is mine."

Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has played for University of California.

Despite being a goalkeeper, 20-year-old Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden 1:41

Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden 2:03

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat 0:16

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat

View More Video

Sports Videos