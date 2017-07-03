Oregon bowler holds off two locals at Yosemite’s Vanessa Brown Homes West Open

Chris Warren, bowling out of Grants Pass, Ore., took the title in the 10th Vanessa Brown Homes West Open at Yosemite Lanes this past week.
Warren averaged 238 to win the first-place prize money of $2,000.
Two locals made the cut to the finals and brought home a check.
Will Garber placed third after averaging 224 and earned $900. Taking sixth was Scott Boyle, averaging 218, and cashed for $650.
In the partner tournament for the senior tour, Warren Nelson from Hemet won the PBA50 Vanessa Brown Homes West Open. He averaged 227 and took home $1,500 for the win.
In the house: The team of Gordon Dorham, Curtis Varvel and Charlie Nishiguchi took first place in the Mixed Kegler Trios at McHenry with a winning score of 2,504. Betty Gerritsen, Daisy Bringman and Dave Castro teamed up to take second with a total of 2,408. Joyce and Eddie Lewis teamed with David Brown to roll a 2,276, good for third place. ...
Rose Baker, Tena Cozby and Carol Hancock teamed up to win the Fourth of July Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament with a 2,391. Jamie Marksman, Amber Brown and Jennifer Kadry posted a 2,362 that was good for second. Taking third was the team of Dorothy Pollard, Valerie Rodgers and Glenda Barnhart with a 2,324 series.
Seeking new leaders: If you are interested in getting involved with the local bowling association, applications are available for president, one vice president and seven directors. Forms for these positions are at the bowling center desks and must be returned by July 17. The annual meeting is set for Sunday, July 23, starting at 10 a.m. at Yosemite.
Homestretch for Peach Classic: The 68th annual Peach Classic at McHenry has only four weekends of competition left. Squads are Saturday and Sunday at moon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. First place is guaranteed at $2,500, and the total prize fund has a $25,000 guarantee. The tournament has a main prize list that is handicapped, a men’s and women’s scratch series prize list, a men’s and women’s high game prize list and a 10-game handicap list for bowlers that participate more than once. Call (209) 571-2695 for information or reservations. Squads fill up the last few weekends of the tournament.
Benefit Bowl in August: McHenry’s 17th annual Benefit Bowl is on the calendar for Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. This year, all funds will go to the local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The party will include bowling, shoe rental, T-shirt, BBQ lunch, raffles and a silent auction. Cost is $50 per person with all of it going as a donation. Check-in starts at noon. Call Stacey at (209) 571-2695 for more information or if you are willing to donate an auction item.
Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles, anyone? Entries are out for the 3rd annual McHenry Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles No-Tap Tournament. The tournament has three divisions – Men’s, Women’s and Mixed – and is open to McHenry winter and summer league bowlers. Nine squads are available and run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. Bowlers can bowl as many times as they wish, but they may only place once with the same partner. Call (209) 571-2695 for more information.
Qualifying for Youth State Singles: The finals for the 2017 Diddy Watts Youth State Singles Challenge will be held locally at McHenry Bowl the weekend of Aug. 12-13. Three qualifying tournaments will precede the finals and will be held throughout the state on the weekend of July 29-30. The tournaments will be rolled in three divisions: Boys Scratch, Girls Scratch and Handicap. Qualifying tournaments are at Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes in Citrus Heights, Harley’s Valley Bowl in Simi Valley or Cal Bowl in Lakewood. For those that didn’t qualify at one of the three, a last chance qualifying round is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. at McHenry. Walk-ins are welcome. Semifinals will follow at 1 p.m. The top-eight entries in each division will advance to the Sunday finals starting at 9 a.m.
McHenry Bowl
Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Edison Tierra 259, Dave Bolles 952, Kelly Nappunoa 213, Barbara Fuller 763.
Summer Madness: Art Nunes 265/765, Helen Wolf 197/530.
Town N Country: Khris Karambela 235/630, Terry Pinol 179, Courtney Towns 470.
Summer Triples: Ronald Swikcard 247/710, Edison Tierra 247, Charlie Tobin 237/563
Valley: Sammy Robillos 269/684, Tess Waitzman 190/546.
Sport Shot Trios: Derek Tull 234, Myles Duty 769, Brittany Marckese 203/779.
Wednesday Vets: Al Alesna 269/622, Ieko Click 190/516, Barbara Pong 190.
Daytime Gamblers: Jay Faughn 255, Gary Pattee 652, Marie Graves 205, Barbara Fuller 558.
Just Friends: Freddy Irvin 276/799, Dana Worsham 194, Alma Overweg 548.
Wed. Mixed 4’s: Chris Marckese 247, David Lebherz 685, Julie Bolme 203, Kelly Lebherz 203, Cindy James 561.
Summer Fest: Cody Stocke 300/246/257 (803), Jessica Edwards 167, Elisa Branch 441.
Nine is Enough: Edison Tierra 300/890, Janet Spooner 266/724.
Sierra: Joel Hernandez 266, Al Cantaloube 687, Debbie Fortino 201, Tina Cantaloube 521.
Jello Shot League: Joseph Fried 226/629, Jackie Fried 180/508.
Friday Vets: Jerry Windmueller 246, Raymond Whitler 656, Ieko Click 202/503, Angie Bosio 503.
Friday Mixed 4’s: John Olivan 280/669, Sharliene Hackett 240/597.
Jr/Adult: Terry Daniels 247/419, Joyce King 162/308, Cheryl Serrano 308.
Senior Leagues
Friendly Villagers: John Heaton 218/584, Mary McKinley 185, Betty Tull 516.
Captain N Crew: George Vieths 220/573, Jackie Lieberman 166, Jan Ballard 459.
Youth Leagues
Tue Bumpers: Landon Dimperio 63.
Super Bumpers: Hunter Lewis 116.
Strikers: Nolan Powell 141, Caylin Dean 96.
Wild Zodiacs: Matt Boyer 193/562, Merritt Hill 134/365.
Jr Gold Doubles: Roman Heath 248/876, Vivian Serrano 247, Julia Serrano 844.
Sport Shot Trios: Roman Heath 207, Alex Agurrie 682, Faith Miller 170/600.
Thurs Trios: Jimmy Brown 224/436, Samantha Weinbrecht 133.
Sat Bumpers: Makenna Howard 50.
Sat Super Bumpers: TJ Teague 117, Harper Teague 66.
Sat Comics: Ethan Yang 153/280, Reagan Barber 108.
Prime Rollers: Scott Croce 156/435, Leah Cobleigh 113.
Jr/Adult: Erik Kellogg 134, Vivian Serrano 191/373.
Yosemite Lanes
Daytime Leagues
Veterans: George Sanders 278/687, Ieko Click 180/446.
Midway Trios: John Gordin 267/665, Linda David 190/528.
Lunch Bunch: Joe Smith 247/645, Julie Frost 187, Jeanette Vecellio 171/460.
Summer Belles: Patrica Kirshamn 230/631.
After Lunch Bunch: Vern Schafer 244/660, Marcie Ingalls 203, Linda David 182/544.
Staikoff: Dan Erreca 256/729.
Nighttime Leagues
Black Oak 4’s: Jim Taliaferro 257/698, Bonnie Garber 300/717.
PBA Singles: Justin Decker 279, Randy Pitcock 279/697, Kellie Prime 182/477.
Draft: Ronnie Gomes 278, Michael Bartlow 249/718, Mary Morales 245/650.
King & Queen: Rob Tillery 299/721, Michelle Brasher 237/573.
Modesto Nuts: Mike Buzick 237/622, Jill Chacon 146/408.
CSA League: Dwayne Hunter 236, Rick Hunter 222/649, Olga Ruezga 198/521.
SF Giants: Scott Eastman 278/715, Stephany Walton 244/677.
Road Runners: Aaron Wood 198, Emilo Nieto 181/350, Stacy Dent 170/292.
Thursday Jr/Adult: Gage Ross 255, Dwayne Hunter 246/650, Yoni Ulloa 199, Maggie Equia 191/505.
Sunday Jr/Adult: Natelie Hunter 234/621.
Sunday Mixers: Robert Wrachford 278/783, Nick Kelley 290, Camilla Delgado 276/633.
Youth Leagues
Stingrays: Jacob Gaddam 226/595, Betty Smith 83/226.
Flounders: Justin Marrell 91.
PBA Singles: Carter Christensen 199/567, Jacob Gaddam 210, Vikki Walker 203/447.
Thursday Jr/Adult: Andrew Tillery 229/651, Koryn Marquez 146/386.
Sunday Jr/Adult: Jacob Gaddam 236/587, Ariel Ereso 144/391.
