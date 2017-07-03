Ground staff water court number one, one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Sports

July 03, 2017 2:29 AM

Wimbledon to start under cloudy sky; Murray, Williams on tap

The Associated Press
LONDON

The 2017 edition of Wimbledon is set to start under a cloudy sky and with a chill in the air.

Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Andy Murray will play in the first match at Centre Court on Monday, facing Alexander Bublik.

First up on No. 1 Court will be Venus Williams, a five-time champion who faces Elise Mertens.

This is Williams' first match since she was involved in a car accident in Florida on June. The American is being sued by the estate of a man who died about two weeks after the crash that police say Williams caused.

Other major title winners on the Day 1 schedule include Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova.

The temperature is in the 60s (teens Celsius) about an hour before play begins.

