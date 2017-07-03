Monday Sports in Brief

GOLF
Tiger Woods says he's checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, adding he will "continue to tackle this going forward."
The treatment follows the golfer's arrest on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida, around 2 a.m. on May 29. Woods told police he was taking various prescriptions. No alcohol was found in his system.
Woods said in a statement last month that he was receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder. His agent confirmed that the 14-time major champion, who had back surgery in April, was seeking in-patient treatment.
Woods said Monday on Twitter that he recently completed an out-of-state "private intensive program." He said he would continue his work with the help of his doctors, family and friends. He thanked people for their support.
BASEBALL
CINCINNATI (AP) — Angel Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday alleging race discrimination.
In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the 55-year-old Hernandez, who was born in Cuba and lives in Florida, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees."
As evidence of the alleged discrimination, the suit cites Hernandez's lack of World Series assignments in the past decade and baseball not promoting Hernandez to crew chief.
MLB declined comment, spokesman Michael Teevan said.
Hernandez cites criticism by Torre in 2001 that Hernandez "seems to see something nobody else does" and "I think he just wanted to be noticed over there."
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees' offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10.
Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat last August, tops the majors with 27 home runs. He entered Monday leading the American League with a .327 batting average and 62 RBIs.
Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will defend his title in his home ballpark. Also lined up to compete are Miami teammate Justin Bour, Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano and Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who began the day leading the National League with 24 homers.
Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas round out the field.
BASKETBALL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed first-round draft picks Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.
The Lakers formalized the deals Monday.
Ball is expected to make $33.4 million over four years in his contract slot as the second overall pick. The Lakers didn't announce the terms of the deal.
Magic Johnson called Ball "the new face of the Lakers" at his introductory news conference last month. Ball led the nation in assists during his only season at UCLA.
Kuzma is a power forward chosen with the 27th overall selection. The Lakers acquired the pick in a draft-night trade with Brooklyn.
Hart was selected by the Jazz with the 30th overall pick and traded to Los Angeles. He was the Big East's player of the year at Villanova last season.
