Germany's Lars Stindl, right, scores the opening goal past Chile goalkeeper Claudio Andres Bravo Munoz during the Confederations Cup final soccer match between Chile and Germany, at the St.Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Dmitri Lovestky AP Photo
Sports

July 02, 2017 1:02 PM

Germany beats Chile 1-0 in bruising Confederations Cup final

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to leave most of his world champions at home.

Lars Stindl scored his third goal of the World Cup warm-up tournament in the 20th minute, tapping into an empty net after a defensive blunder.

Chile's frustrations were clear in the second half when Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal squared up to Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich, who was also shoved by Gary Medel.

Gonzalo Jara then elbowed Germany forward Timo Werner in the face but escaped with a yellow card despite the incident being reviewed by the referee on a pitch-side monitor.

