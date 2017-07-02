Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado defeated Stockton's Richard "The Beast" Rigmaden via first-round knockout on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Richard Rigmaden (0-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omrga Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento. (jcortez@modbee.com)
