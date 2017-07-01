Sports

July 01, 2017 5:10 PM

AP Source: Carter-Williams gets 1-year deal with Hornets

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the details says Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to a one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

The former Rookie of the Year will get $2.7 million to join All-Star Kemba Walker as Charlotte's point guards, the person told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person was spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official until the NBA's free agent moratorium ends Thursday.

Carter-Williams was the league's top rookie playing for Philadelphia in 2014 but hasn't matched that success after being traded to Milwaukee and then spending last season with Chicago. He averaged 6.6 points while limited to 45 games because of injuries and the Bulls' crowded backcourt.

The deal was first reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden 2:03

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat 0:16

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat
Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs 0:44

Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs

View More Video

Sports Videos