AP Sources: Pacers trade forward Paul George to Thunder

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Indiana Pacers' Paul George 13) tries to get position to shoot against Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Two people with knowledge of the details say the Pacers have agreed to trade George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in a stunning deal that gives MVP Russell Westbrook a new running mate.