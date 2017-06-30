Sports

June 30, 2017 6:47 PM

Parker scores 21, Sparks top Dream for 7th straight win

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Candace Parker scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 20 points, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Dream 85-76 on Friday night for the Sparks' seventh straight victory.

It was tied at 23 after the first quarter, but Los Angeles opened the second on a 16-2 run — with six points apiece from Riquna Williams and Parker — as Atlanta went scoreless for six-plus minutes. The Dream closed the half on an 11-5 spurt to pull to 44-36.

Parker made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter for a 52-38 lead. Atlanta got within eight points with 1:07 remaining but Los Angeles' offensive rebound led to Gray's 3-point play to seal it.

Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points and seven rebounds for Los Angeles (11-3). The Sparks shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 8 of 17 from distance.

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams added 16 for Atlanta (6-6), which has lost six of seven.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden 2:03

Turlock boxer Delgado ready for fight with Rigmaden
Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat 0:16

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat
Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs 0:44

Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs

View More Video

Sports Videos