IOC VP: Tokyo 2020 will attract youth, offer gender equality

International Olympic Committee IOC) Vice President John Coates answers questions from a journalist during an IOC-Tokyo 2020 joint press conference in Tokyo Friday, June 30, 2017. Coates said the addition of new sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will attract youth and create gender equality without driving up costs. In an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal, the IOC has added 3-on-3 basketball and BMX Freestyle cycling to the Tokyo program for a net increase of 15 gold medals for a 321-event program.