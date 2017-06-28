Sports

June 28, 2017 8:31 PM

Arizona's Lovullo, Mathis ejected in fourth inning

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and catcher Jeff Mathis were ejected for arguing balls and strikes at the end of the fourth inning Wednesday night in the Diamondbacks' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn threw out Mathis after a called third strike. When Mathis turned around to go argue with Reyburn, Lovullo joined him. Lovullo, in his first season at the helm for Arizona, was ejected for the first time this season, as was Mathis.

Lovullo and the Diamondbacks were upset two batters earlier when Reyburn called a strike on Adam Wainwright's 2-1 pitch to Brandon Drury that was well outside. Drury struck out on the next pitch.

Chris Herrmann replaced Mathis at catcher to start the top of the fifth. Bench coach Ron Gardenhire took over as manager for the Diamondbacks.

