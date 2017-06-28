Sports

June 28, 2017 5:29 PM

Former University of Tulsa soccer player faces rape charges

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

A former University of Tulsa soccer player has been arrested on allegations he raped another student-athlete after escorting her from a party.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2sRKewM ) reports that 20-year-old Lesley Nchanji was arrested Thursday on charges of rape, sexual battery and two counts of forcible sodomy.

University officials said in a statement that Nchanji is banned from campus pending the outcome of a university investigation. He also has been dismissed from the soccer team.

The 19-year-old woman making the allegations told police she was intoxicated and didn't remember how she arrived at Nchanji's apartment. Nchanji told police he engaged in oral sex with her but denied other sexual activity happened.

Nchanji is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat 0:16

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat
Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs 0:44

Modesto track star runs relay race wearing Crocs
Watch this Modesto Christian High hoop star impressively nail slam dunks 0:20

Watch this Modesto Christian High hoop star impressively nail slam dunks

View More Video

Sports Videos