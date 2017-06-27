Anthony Young, righty who lost record 27 in row, dies at 51

FILE - In this June 22, 1993, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Anthony Young calls for a a new ball during the team's baseball game against the Montreal Expos in New York. Young, who set a major league record with 27 straight losses, has died. He was 51. The Mets said Young died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Houston after a long illness. He had told former teammates this spring that he had a brain tumor. Ron Frehm, File AP Photo