Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton.
Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum

Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez paid a visit to the Clarence Smit Museum in Ripon, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and discovered some interesting figures from Ripon's rich athletic history. (jcortez@modbee.com)

All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat

Members of the North team tried to stay cool during practice sessions at Turlock (Calif.) High School in preparation for the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game.

Scenes from the South's win in the Lions All-Star Game

The South, comprised of athletes from the Stanislaus District, scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-17 victory over the North in the 44th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

