A's, Giants on opposite ends of three-game weekend sweeps

Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez paid a visit to the Clarence Smit Museum in Ripon, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and discovered some interesting figures from Ripon's rich athletic history. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Water, sports drinks, energy drinks, milks and shakes. We have lots of choices when it comes to hydrating before a work-out or a game. Learn about the best ways to stay hydrated in this video from Cleveland Clinic.
The South, comprised of athletes from the Stanislaus District, scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-17 victory over the North in the 44th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Future Warrior Matt Dallas was named a game MVP after going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and then pitching a scoreless ninth in the Blue's 14-2 victory at the Sunrise Rotary Baseball Classic at Stanislaus State.
Former NBA player and Modesto Christian High standout Chuck Hayes returned to his hometown for the start of the 4th annual Chuck Hayes Basketball Camp on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Modesto Junior College.
Modesto Christian twins Nicole and Meagan Warwick were interviewed on Friday, May 26, 2017, at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track Championships at Elk Grove, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)