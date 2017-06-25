Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns a ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday June 25, 2017.
Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns a ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday June 25, 2017. PA via AP Steven Paston
Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns a ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday June 25, 2017. PA via AP Steven Paston

Sports

June 25, 2017 9:12 AM

Lopez saves match point, beats Cilic in Queen's final

The Associated Press
LONDON

Feliciano Lopez saved a match point as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career at Queen's on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard failed to break the serve of fourth-seeded Cilic throughout the grass-court final but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8) in a match lasting around 2 ½ hours.

In the deciding tiebreaker, Lopez saved a match point when trailing 6-5 with a stretching forehand volley, before sealing victory at the third opportunity.

Cilic has a 6-2 head-to-head record against Lopez.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum 2:10

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum
All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat 0:40

All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat
When it comes to hydrating for athletes, what's best? 2:37

When it comes to hydrating for athletes, what's best?

View More Video

Sports Videos