Maury Wills calls last game for North Dakota team

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2003 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers bunting and base running coordinator Maury Wills adjusts his cap during spring training at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla. Former Los Angeles Dodgers great Wills has retired again, this time from broadcasting. The 84-year-old Wills is stepping out of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' broadcast booth after providing color commentary for the minor league team for 22 years. Richard Drew, File AP Photo