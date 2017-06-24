Sports

Opara's bicycle-kick goal highlight of Sporting KC's 2-1 win

The Associated Press
CARSON, Calif.

Ike Opara scored on a bicycle kick in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Opara made it 2-0 with his stunning score over charging goalkeeper Clement Diop in the 35th minute after taking a lofted pass from Matt Besler.

Roger Espinoza opened the scoring for Kansas City in the 22nd when Diop's double-fisted punch of Espinoza's long shot ricocheted into the net.

Kansas City, first in the Western Conference at 8-4-6, came in with a league-low 11 goals conceded, and Tim Melia nearly posted a shutout. But in the 77th, Dave Romney headed in a rebound that Melia couldn't quite control as the ball made its way over the line.

The Galaxy (6-6-4) are a league-worst 1-4-3 at home. Their eight-game unbeaten streak in MLS play ended.

