Sports

June 24, 2017 6:57 PM

Red Sox manager John Farrell ejected in 7th inning

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Farrell came out to argue after third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston's Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia immediately came charging in, pointing to home plate when the balk was called. Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time. Farrell came charging out.

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell then got in a heated argument with Miller and was tossed for his first ejection of the season.

The Angles lead 5-1.

