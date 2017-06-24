'I lived in fear.' Former WNBA star Bolton opens up about life in an abusive marriage

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum Pause 0:40 All-Stars practice in 103-degree heat 2:37 When it comes to hydrating for athletes, what's best? 2:14 Soccer fields closed due to heat 1:47 Scenes from the South's win in the Lions All-Star Game 1:06 Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:02 Golden State fans light fireworks, dance in the street after Warriors win NBA Finals 1:08 Dallas, Cantu lead Blue victory at Sunrise Rotary all-star game 0:51 Chuck Hayes Basketball Camp now in its 4th year 1:17 Modesto Christian's Nicole Warwick 2nd in state long jump Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Former WNBA star Ruthie Bolton endured threats and beatings from her husband for more than a decade. Now she is speaking out in hopes of preventing abuse of other women. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com

